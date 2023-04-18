‘Thankfully’: Manager says he’s so glad he’s never had to work with £42m Tottenham player











Tim Sherwood has said that he’s grateful he’s never had to work with Davinson Sanchez at Tottenham.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the one-time Spurs manager was speaking about Sanchez’s sub-par performance at the weekend and he made an interesting quip about the Colombian.

Indeed, Sherwood says that he’s heard that Sanchez is a good person behind the scenes, but after his disasterclass against Bournemouth at the weekend, he said that he’s glad he’s never had to work with him during his managerial and coaching career.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Sherwood glad he never worked with Sanchez

Tottenham’s old manager gave his verdict on the centre-back.

“It’s a lack of confidence and you can understand a lack of confidence because he was booed when he came on the pitch and he was booed when he came off. It’s not great for the boy, but you can understand the fans’ frustrations with the players they have. I feel for the lad I do. He’s a good guy apparently, I never worked with him thankfully,” Sherwood said.

Not been easy

It certainly wasn’t nice to see Sanchez struggling so much on Saturday, but it underlines one of his biggest problems at Spurs to date – his confidence.

As Sherwood says, Sanchez must be a hard player to coach. Underneath all of his issues there’s a very talented player in there, but unearthing those qualities seems to be an impossible task.

Four managers have tried and failed to get the best out of Sanchez at Tottenham, and with all due respect, as Sherwood says, he probably couldn’t have done a much better job than any of his successors.

The £42m signing has turned out to be a really poor purchase for Spurs and it wouldn’t be surprising at all if he was to leave this summer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all