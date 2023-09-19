‘Terrific’ Crystal Palace player has now ‘suffered a setback in his recovery’ from injury

New reports have come out today suggesting that Crystal Palace attacking winger Michael Olise has suffered an injury setback.

According to The Athletic, OIise has ‘suffered a setback in his recovery’. The Crystal Palace player has yet to feature this season due to a hamstring injury.

He was apparently meant to be out for up to three months. Sadly, he suffered an injury to the same hamstring last week. This means he will now have to wait longer for a return.

This will be a big blow for Palace as Olise is an essential player and fellow right-winger Jordan Ayew also suffered an injury on the weekend.

The French winger showed his class and talent last season as he managed 11 assist in the Premier League last season. This saw him sit in the top five in the division.

It was a great feat for the 21 year-old and emphasises why Palace are missing him greatly right now. Therefore, to see he has suffered an injury setback is a big blow.

The ‘terrific winger would have been of great use this season. Without him, Palace have still looked strong but no doubt with him in the side they could have easily got some more points.

It is now a waiting game as the club wait to hear how long this new injury will see him sidelined for. The depth at the club is already lacking as it is.

Only time will tell if Olise will be a huge loss for the upcoming fixtures, but with Ayew possibly injured and the club still waiting for summer signing Matheus Franca to be fit, the depth in attack will worry Roy Hodgson.

The summer transfer window is also shut so unless the Eagles look for a free transfer then the manager will have to cope with the squad he has.