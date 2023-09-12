‘Terrific’ Crystal Palace player being monitored by England, he is ‘firmly on Southgate’s radar’

One Crystal Palace player is now being monitored by England as they look to scope out talent for the present as well as the future.

There are a lot of talented players in the Crystal Palace team and three are in the England squad during the current international break.

Now, a report from The Telegraph is suggesting that Michael Olise is a player being scouted by Gareth Southgate and the rest of the England staff.

The report goes on to say that Olise is ‘among those assessed’ for the England squad. It also mentions that the winger ‘has been firmly on Southgate’s radar’. The one issue is the fact that at the moment Olise has picked France and he is playing for the France U21. England for now continue to monitor him.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Michael Olise being monitored for England call-up

Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Sam Johnstone are all in the current England squad and this emphasises the fact that being at Crystal Palace is a good place to be if you want to be involved in the international setup.

It is no shock to see Southgate scout Olise as the winger is massively talented. Last season, he managed 11 assists in the Premier League and this was the fourth-most in the division.

With the player also still only 21 years-old, his potential is high and his creativity is something that would be great in the England squad.

The only issue is the fact that for the time being Olise is siding with playing with France. A permanent decision will not be decided until Olise plays a senior competitive game for one country.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

If England could manage to poach the ‘terrific‘ winger then it would be a huge coup and make England’s future look even brighter than it currently is.

The one thing missing from this present England squad is a trophy. They have come so close and need to make sure they do not lose momentum and to do this they need an abundance of exciting prospects to replace the old guard.