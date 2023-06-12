‘Terrific’ £35m Liverpool player set for slight change in role next season

Liverpool fans will be looking forward to seeing their new signing, Alexis Mac Allister, in action next season.

The Reds have managed to get a deal for Mac Allister over the line quickly and the Argentinian has quickly snapped up the number ten shirt at Anfield.

And according to a report from The Athletic, it could be more than just a number for the new signing.

Liverpool set to use Alexis Mac Allister more advanced

According to The Athletic, who were assessing Liverpool’s squad, the fact Mac Allister has taken the number ten isn’t just a coincidence.

Indeed, it’s claimed Jurgen Klopp has eyes on using the former Brighton man in a more forward thinking role next season.

At Brighton, Mac Allister very much played in the middle of the park and often, took the ball off the defence to help build attacks.

But Klopp clearly feels Mac Allister has attributes in the final third and is keen on utilising that at Liverpool.

Of course, such a role could see a slight change in formation for the Reds. It’s unlikely the £35m signing plays quite as far forward as Bobby Firmino did.

Klopp has options

One of the plus points of signing a player like Mac Allister is that you get the option of using him in a number of different roles and he’s comfortable.

The Argentinian showed his class at the World Cup so wherever Klopp does want to use him is likely to represent minimal fuss for him.

For Liverpool, it’s a huge bonus having a player who can play in so many roles. Of course, he’s been bought for a midfield role in the main but it will be interesting to see him slightly more advanced as well.