‘Terrific’ £35k-a-week Newcastle player will leave this summer

The latest news suggests that Javier Manquillo will leave Newcastle this summer as they look to let some of their fringe players go.

According to The Northern Echo, Manquillo looks set to leave Newcastle this summer to head back to his homeland Spain.

The report goes on to say that Eddie Howe is planning to strengthen his defence. Due to this, they are willing to listen to offers for the right-back.

Apparently, he is attracting interest from Spain. There are two unnamed clubs from Spain that want to sign him this summer transfer window.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Javier Manquillo set to leave Newcastle

The right-back spot at Newcastle has been cemented by Kieran Trippier. With the English international great in attack and defence and also a threat from set-pieces, it was always going to be hard for Manquillo to get back into the first team.

The 29 year-old has been a good player to have in the squad. No doubt it will be sad to see him leave as he spent six years at the club.

Now, the £35k-a-week player, who former manager Steve Bruce called ‘terrific‘, will want to play more football. Due to this, allowing him to leave benefits all parties.

Newcastle can manage to get some money for him before his contract expires next summer and he gets to play more consistent football.

With the Magpies playing in the Champions League next season, they need to strengthen their squad. Due to this, it is best for them to sell some of their assets who are surplus to requirements.