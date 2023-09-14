‘Terrible deal’: Agents believe Arsenal have actually made the worst signing of the summer

Transfer season may be over for now, but the debate around the business that was done this summer is only just getting started.

Indeed, as the new signings begin to bed-in in the Premier League, debate about the signing and worst signing of the summer is heating up.

Some would argue that Arsenal made the signing of the summer in the shape of Declan Rice earlier in the window, but according to some within the game, Arsenal also made the worst signing of the window.

Indeed, according to a poll of agents conducted by The Athletic, Kai Havertz is the worst signing made by any Premier League club this summer.

Havertz the worst signing

Havertz received the most votes as the worst signing of the summer, while one unnamed agent went on the record to speak about the German.

“Havertz. I don’t get it. I’ve never got it. I don’t think he was needed,” said one agent.

“It’s the luckiest agent in the world to have done that deal and the player to have not had to move very far geographically. I would have said that before the season started. When you’re watching (now), you see a lack of quality and confidence. He might prove me wrong, but for that amount of money — terrible deal.”

Early

Havertz hasn’t started well at Arsenal, that much is certain, but it’s way too early to be calling anyone the worst signing of the summer.

We’re four games into the season. Who’s to say that Havertz won’t end up as Arsenal’s top scorer and best player this season?

Of course, his slow start hasn’t helped, but you can’t be writing a £65m player off this quickly.

Havertz could still end up proving his doubters wrong.