'Terrible': £4m Tottenham played looked absolutely shattered from minute one vs Liverpool – pundit











Jermaine Beckford has been criticising Eric Dier after his performance against Liverpool on Sunday.

The England international didn’t exactly cover himself in glory at Anfield as he shipped four goals against the Reds, including three in the opening 20 minutes.

The £4m player was off the ball from minute one, and Beckford stated on Premier League Productions that the defender looked like he’d already played a full ninety minutes when he walked on the pitch, stating that he’d expect this sort of showing in extra time, not in minute one of a football match.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Dier looked exhausted

Beckford gave his verdict on Dier.

“Exactly, look at Dier there. He’s the closest player to him. That’s a terrible reaction. You’d expect to see something like that in the 94th or 95th minute, even later in extra time. Not at the beginning of the football match. That’s unbelievable,” Beckford said.

Been a long season

Dier didn’t start well at the weekend, and as Beckford says, the defender looked absolutely exhausted from the start against the Reds.

To be fair to Dier, it’s been a long season. He’s played most of Tottenham’s games this term, while the turmoil off the pitch really hasn’t helped him settle behind the scenes either.

With managerial sackings, poor performances and a massive amount of minutes to play, it’s really not surprising to see Dier looking both physically and emotionally fatigued at this point of the season.

If there’s any player at Tottenham that needs this summer break, it’s Dier.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

