Teddy Sheringham has now told Tottenham Hotspur to sack Antonio Conte and appoint Tim Sherwood as the new manager of the club.

Spurs are all set to part ways with the Italian this week after his outburst on Saturday. Conte had a real go at everyone associated with Tottenham, and it looks like there’s no way back now.

The North Londoners have been linked with plenty of big managers over the last few days, but Sheringham‘s suggestion has to be the most outrageous of them all.

A lot was expected of Conte when Tottenham appointed him almost 17 months ago. The Italian is a proven winner and many viewed him as Spurs’ best chance of ending their trophy drought.

Conte did a brilliant job last season and led Tottenham to a top-four finish even though it looked very unlikely until the penultimate game of the season. However, this campaign has been a disaster, and his antics have made everything worse.

Tottenham will need a new manager now if they sack Conte in the coming days, and Sheringham believes Sherwood of all people would be a good option.

He told talkSPORT: “If I was to answer the question I’d say to let him (Conte) go and bring someone else in. I’d let him go now and get yesterday’s guest [Tim Sherwood] in. I would. I think you can do a lot worse than getting Tim Sherwood in.

“He’s a man who knows what he wants as a football manager. He’s had a couple of goes, he’s been sacked and he understands the game. If you listen to him talk you know he knows how football works.

“Football minds, he can see who is cheating, who wants the ball and who doesn’t. Get him in charge and get them in shape.”

TBR View:

Imagine going from Antonio Conte to Tim Sherwood.

The 54-year-old Englishman has only ever managed two clubs in his career – Tottenham and Aston Villa – and his record at both places is absolutely abysmal.

He averaged 1.5 points per game when he was the caretaker Spurs boss and that only increased to 1.65 points per game when he got the permanent job. He averaged just 1.14 at Villa before facing the sack.

We have nothing against Sherwood, but if Tottenham bring him back to replace Conte, they’re more likely to get relegated than win a trophy.

