Teddy Sheringham hails ‘fantastic’ £170k-a-week Tottenham player

Tottenham Hotspur cult hero Teddy Sheringham has waxed lyrical about Spurs summer signing James Maddison.

The 57-year-old, speaking on Sky Sports, believes the Tottenham newcomer is a “fantastic addition” to Ange Postecoglou’s ranks.

Spurs bolstered their ranks significantly this summer, bringing in a host of exciting signings.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Maddison, who joined Tottenham from Leicester for a reported £40million, has made the most impact thus far.

The £170,000-a-week playmaker has registered an impressive two goals and two assists in Spurs’ first four Premier League games.

Maddison’s efforts have helped Tottenham go into the international break second in the table.

Sheringham, who had two spells at Spurs during his playing career, loves what he has seen from the 26-year-old.

“Tottenham don’t seem to be missing Harry Kane. Son has stepped up,” he told Sky Sports, as per Football Daily‘s video.

“The way they’re playing is fantastic. Maddison looks like a fantastic addition.”

Our view

Maddison is looking like a game-changing acquisition for Tottenham.

We’ve all seen what he can do in the Premier League, having impressed for Leicester over the past few years.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Although he was always backed to hit the ground running back in the top flight, it’s good to see just how well he has done so far.

One goal contribution per game is an amazing tally. And while it would be remarkable to keep up such figures throughout a whole season, hopefully he’ll continue to make key contributions consistently.