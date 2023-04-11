Taylor Harwood-Bellis believes Tottenham target Vincent Kompany could manage Manchester City











Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has received high praise from defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis – who claims the Tottenham Hotspur managerial target could replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The defender is currently on loan at the Clarets from Manchester City, under Kompany. The Belgian has already helped Burnley get promoted back to the Premier League this season. He is a managerial target for Spurs.

Kompany has massively impressed in his first managerial stint in England. The Championship is not an easy division, but he has got Burnley in a great position.

Of course, when a manager, who is so well known in this country, starts to do well, they will always get linked with bigger roles.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis believes Vincent Kompany could manage Manchester City

The defender was signed by Vincent Kompany on loan from Manchester City at the start of this season. The 21 year-old centre-back has been crucial for Burnley this season. No doubt they will want to keep him past this season.

Harwood-Bellis was recently speaking with Four Four Two. When asked if Kompany could manage Manchester City one day, he said: “I don’t see why not. He’s more than capable of managing one of the biggest teams in the world. Everyone assumes he wants to be the City manager, because of the love he has for City, but I’ve never asked him”

It is no shock to see the English defender praise his manager. Kompany has shown football fans that he can get his teams to play good attacking football.

Spurs have not been playing good football lately. This, combined with poor results saw the club sack Antonio Conte in the summer.

With them now looking for a manager, someone like Kompany is a perfect candidate. It would be a shock for him to leave Burnley right now as he is massively enjoying his time there.

It will be hard to replace Pep Guardiola, and it will be interesting to see Kompany hold out to wait for this job.

