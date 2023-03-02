TalkSPORT pundit slams 'terrible' Davinson Sanchez after FA Cup display for Tottenham











TalkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy has slammed Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez after his display against Sheffield United last night.

Spurs fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane as they exited the FA Cup in the fifth round. Sanchez came into the side for Cristian Romero at Bramall Lane and the 26-year-old really struggled on the night.

He was partly at fault for the Blades’ winner as Iliman NDiaye skipped past him far too easily before finding the bottom corner.

And Cundy ripped into the Colombian defender after the game, labelling him a ‘terrible’ player.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Cundy slams Sanchez after Tottenham exit FA Cup

Speaking on TalkSPORT, the former Spurs man claimed that Sanchez looked like he couldn’t run last night.

“For the goal it’s like he’s moving in quicksand,” Cundy said. “He’s not interested. He’s terrible.”

Sanchez looked shaky from the off as he consistently mistimed interceptions and headers, while lacking any real composure on the ball.

The former Ajax man has barely featured this season and it’s difficult to understand why he was named in the starting line-up for such a crucial game.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham have missed yet another chance at silverware and it will only frustrate fans even more that they could have faced Blackburn Rovers for a spot in the semi-final.

Spurs seem to have developed a habit of taking these cup competitions lightly, especially when they are drawn against lower league opposition. But in reality, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup were the club’s best shots at lifting a trophy this season.

After crashing out to Middlesbrough last year, Spurs have left both cup competitions after defeats to a Championship side and Nottingham Forest this time out.

It’s fair to say that Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini got the team selection wrong last night and Tottenham’s complacency has led to yet another wasted opportunity.

