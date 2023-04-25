TalkSPORT simply can’t believe Tottenham haven’t hired 51-year-old manager











TalkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy can’t believe that Tottenham Hotspur haven’t re-hired their former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs dismissed Cristian Stellini on Monday evening following the disastrous 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

Ryan Mason will take charge until the end of the campaign, becoming the third man to take the reins at Tottenham this season.

Tottenham fans had been calling for Mauricio Pochettino to return to the club over the past few home games following Antonio Conte’s departure.

But the former Spurs boss seems to be edging towards a move to their London rivals Chelsea.

And Danny Murphy has told TalkSPORT that Tottenham may have missed a trick by not attempting to bring the 51-year-old back to the club.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Murphy shocked Tottenham haven’t gone for Pochettino

Murphy says that Pochettino overachieved at Spurs and feels he is now a better manager after his spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Looking at it a bit deeper, to even be in the situation he was at Tottenham, pushing for a league title for two seasons, the Champions League final, was punching so far above his weight it was untrue anyway,” the former Spurs man said.

“He put them in positions not many other managers could have. Now, if you had given me an argument that he’s not dealt with big players and big teams before, that’s fair. But he’s moved on since Tottenham.

“He’s had some years at PSG, he’s such a football nut. I’ve spent quality time with him, great guy, loves his football.”

Murphy added: “Is he a good coach? We’ve seen that. Done. Proven. Can he make the team a good collective and play good football? Generally, yes.

“I think that people would concur with that, the football at Tottenham was good. Players were improving, there was a tempo. Fell away a little bit near the end.”

The pundit also added that Pochettino will have learned how to deal with stars during his stint at PSG.

And when he was asked if Tottenham have missed out on a great opportunity to re-hire Pochettino, he responded: “I said get him, quick. I was asked a couple of months ago, when the rumour started about Conte. I said if he’s going, get Poch back.”

Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Spurs fans will undoubtedly be disappointed if Pochettino does end up back at Chelsea.

The Argentine remains a fan-favourite after his spell in north London, but that could be somewhat damaged if he makes the switch to Stamford Bridge.

It has come as a surprise that Tottenham haven’t approached Pochettino, especially after the considerable fan pressure in recent weeks.

But if he does end up joining Chelsea, it will only increase the pressure on Tottenham’s chairman Daniel Levy to get the next managerial appointment correct.

Show all