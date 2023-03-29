TalkSPORT pundit urges West Ham to sign 26-year-old after he scores twice last night











TalkSPORT pundit Jermaine Pennant has urged West Ham United to sign Manchester United star Scott McTominay, after he bagged two goals for Scotland last night.

West Ham may be faced with the daunting prospect of replacing their captain Declan Rice in the summer, with Arsenal reportedly keen on signing him.

Rice will have just one year left on his current deal at the London Stadium come the summer and he is widely expected to seek a move away from the club.

And Pennant has suggested that West Ham should move for Scott McTominay to replace the England star.

Pennant urges West Ham to sign McTominay

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Pennant feels that McTominay is a similar type of player to Rice.

“I would say go for Newcastle, maybe West Ham,” he said. “If Declan Rice leaves in the summer, I think that would be a great addition for West Ham because they’re similar kinds of players.”

Former Chelsea man Jason Cundy then asked if McTominay could see a move to West Ham as beneath him after playing for the Red Devils. But Pennant disagreed with the TalkSPORT presenter.

“Has he got a good enough stature to be having that attitude and snubbing a team like West Ham or Newcastle?,” the former Liverpool man responded.

McTominay has struggled for minutes under Erik ten Hag this season due to the arrival of Casemiro.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford as a result, with the likes of Newcastle said to be interested.

Despite his lack of minutes in Manchester, he’s impressed for Scotland over the past week as he’s netted four goals in two games. The United star bagged a brace as Scotland picked up a surprise 2-0 win over Spain last night.

McTominay could be a good option for West Ham if they were to lose Rice in the summer.

He’s proven himself in the Premier League with United and would need no time to adjust at West Ham.

Yet, David Moyes’ men could face a difficult task in convincing him to make the switch to London over Newcastle, with Eddie Howe’s side currently pushing for a Champions League spot.

