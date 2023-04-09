TalkSPORT pundit urges Tottenham to hire 36-year-old manager who’s completely transformed his club











TalkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino has urged Tottenham Hotspur to consider hiring Vincent Kompany after he transformed his Burnley side this season.

Tottenham are searching for yet another new permanent manager after Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent last month.

Cristian Stellini has stepped in as acting head coach until the end of the season and guided Tottenham to a 2-1 win over Brighton yesterday, after a disappointing 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Monday.

Spurs fans could be heard chanting Mauricio Pochettino’s name after Stellini was sent-off yesterday.

Despite it being evident who the Tottenham faithful want in the dugout next season, Cascarino thinks the north Londoners should be seriously considering Vincent Kompany.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Cascarino urges Tottenham to hire Kompany

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Cascarino made a strong case for Kompany being named as Conte’s replacement after the 36-year-old has guided Burnley to promotion from the Championship already this season.

“There is trouble ahead, but he walked into a football club with far more problems than Spurs,” Cascarino said. “He walked in at Burnley, they had lost the manager they had for a long time in Sean Dyche.

“He walked into that club, loads of players’ contracts were up, players had to come in. He literally had to transform the football club overnight and then, by the way, implement a new style of play.

“If Tottenham are looking for something like that, they should seriously consider him for many reasons.

“They could lose Harry Kane, it looks very likely in the summer that he could leave. If he isn’t leaving next summer, he’s definitely leaving at the end of his contract.

“I think there’s challenges that a guy like him [Kompany] who is quite clearly a leader, he was as a player. He was a great captain for Manchester City.

“One of the standout things I knew about Vincent Kompany is when he was injured, he was everywhere around that football club, driving that team.

“He was acting as a manager at Man City when he was injured. I firmly believe this guy will be given an opportunity to take a top job.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Kompany has impressed during his short but successful career as a manager so far. The Belgian has already secured promotion for Burnley this season and he’s been linked with the Spurs job as a result.

The former City man would tick plenty of boxes for Spurs as a younger manager who plays an eye-catching brand of football.

But there would be concerns from Tottenham’s end that he has aspirations of landing the City job in the future, after he cemented his status as a legend at the club during his playing career.

Show all