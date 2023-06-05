TalkSPORT pundit thinks Liverpool should go and sign 24-year-old PL star this summer











Pundit Dean Saunders has urged Liverpool to try and sign West Ham United star Declan Rice this summer to solve their midfield crisis.

Saunders was speaking on TalkSPORT (5/6 8:53am) and discussing where the England international should head this summer.

Liverpool may be on the cusp of bringing in their first new addition of the summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are keen on Brighton playmaker Alexis Mac Allister.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested today that the Argentinian is on his way to Anfield.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Liverpool are going to need at least one more midfielder to come in alongside Mac Allister this summer.

After losing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner, their squad is looking slightly thin in that area.

Saunders has told Liverpool that they should make a move for Declan Rice.

Even though he’s going to be expensive, Saunders believes Liverpool need to spend that sort of money to return to the top of the Premier League.

Saunders urges Liverpool to move for Rice

After about the 24-year-old’s future, Saunders said: “If I’m Arsenal, I’m thinking he’s definitely going to improve our team and Arsenal are probably the nearest to Man City at the moment.

“But, Liverpool I’m interested to see what they’re going to do, he’d get in their team as well and he’d definitely make their team better.

“They need a couple of players and they need one exactly like him of that ilk.

“If Liverpool want to win the Premier League and the Champions League they’ve got to spend money.

“There’s no way around it, you can’t take shortcuts.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Declan Rice is likely going to be one of the most expensive transfers in Premier League history.

Liverpool have shown they’re willing to spend large amounts of cash on one player.

Darwin Nunez cost Liverpool £85m last summer although his mixed form this season might put the club spending that much again.

They also pulled out of a move for Jude Bellingham with his fee being one of the stumbling blocks.

Plenty of Liverpool fans will agree with Saunders that Rice would be a great fit at the club.

Whether they’re willing to enter a bidding war with several of their Premier League rivals is another matter.

