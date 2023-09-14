TalkSPORT pundit thinks 26-year-old could be like a new signing for Tottenham this season

Darren Ambrose has backed Richarlison to turn his early-season form around and feels he could be like a new signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Ambrose discussed Richarlison’s form and feels the next few weeks will be ‘massive’ for the Brazilian star.

Richarlison has endured a difficult start to the new season and he’s struggled to find the back of the net for both Spurs and Brazil.

Photo by Martin Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The 26-year-old was spotted in tears after being substituted against Bolivia last week following a frustrating appearance for Brazil.

The Spurs star has revealed he is dealing with issues off the pitch and told Globo Esporte he intends to ‘seek psychological help’ upon returning to England.

And Ambrose has backed Richarlison to rediscover his best form in a Tottenham shirt.

Ambrose on Richarlison

Speaking on talkSPORT, Ambrose insisted Ange Postecoglou is the right man to guide Richarlison through a difficult period.

“We’ve spoken about him already, the next six to eight weeks is massive for Richarlison,” the pundit said.

“If he can get his mind right, get his goalscoring boots back on, it’s going to feel like another signing. I’m confident that Ange, being the motivator he is, can get it out of him.”

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Richarlison hasn’t hit the ground running at Spurs after making the switch from Everton last summer.

The forward managed just three goals in all competitions last season, despite a promising start under Antonio Conte.

Of course, it’s clear that Richarlison is dealing with more issues than just his form on the football pitch at the moment.

We certainly hope to see Richarlison back to his best once again at Spurs and he’s already proven just how effective he can be during his time at Everton.