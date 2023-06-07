TalkSPORT pundit suggests Leeds United should go and hire 43-year-old manager











Danny Mills has suggested that Leeds United should go and hire former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard this summer.

The pundit has been speaking to talkSPORT about Leeds’ interest in Gerrard and he feels the Englishman would attract ‘top players’ at Elland Road.

Leeds are searching for their fourth manager since the turn of the year after Sam Allardyce left the club last week.

The Whites have been linked with a host of names, including the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Scott Parker and Carlos Corberan.

But one candidate that has raised a few eyebrows is Steven Gerrard, who was sacked by Aston Villa back in October.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The 43-year-old endured a miserable spell at Villa Park and was replaced by Unai Emery after Villa were sitting just above the relegation zone.

Despite his shortcomings in the Midlands, Mills believes he would be a good appointment for Leeds as they bid to get back into the Premier League.

Mills suggests Leeds should hire Gerrard

Speaking on talkSPORT, Mills suggested that Leeds would be able to attract some talented players with Gerrard at the club.

“He’s a good young manager with a point to prove,” the former Leeds man said. “He’s got passion, drive, desire and he can attract players.

“He’s shown, certainly at Rangers, that he will give young players a chance. So, who else are Leeds looking at?”

He added: “Steven Gerrard made bold decisions [at Villa] and very unfortunately, all the new signings, nearly every single one of them got injured in the first few weeks of the season.

“You’ve actually got to go to players then that you’ve told ‘I don’t really fancy you, you’re not part of my plans because I’ve bought these players in, now I need you’.

“He’ll have learnt from that, he’ll maybe manage that better next time around. But what can you do with that? Sometimes you just get unfortunate.

“I think he will still be a very good manager, he will be able to attract top players. He’ll be able to dip into all the contacts he had.

“If you’re a young player now and thinking he had a few bad months at Villa, wasn’t great. But if Steven Gerrard comes knocking, why don’t you come play for me? These are my staff, you’re going to be playing in front of nearly 40,000 people every single week. What’s not to like about that?”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Gerrard would certainly be an intriguing option for Leeds as they bid to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

He’s yet to prove he can make the grade as a manager in England and his spell at Villa may be a cause for concern for Leeds fans if he lands the job.

But it’s important to remember that he excelled during his time in Glasgow and guided Rangers to a Scottish Premiership.

Show all