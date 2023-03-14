TalkSPORT pundit shares how people closest to Harry Kane feel about him leaving Tottenham











Simon Jordan has shared what he has heard about Harry Kane as he faces a decision over his Tottenham future.

Kane is approaching the final 12 months of his Spurs contract amid uncertainty over who the manager will be next season.

Spurs will not win a trophy this season and Kane is coming up to 30 and in a situation where he has one last huge contract left to sign.

Jordan has told talkSPORT that there is confidence he may commit his future to Tottenham, but those closest to him are split over the decision.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Simon Jordan on Harry Kane

Jordan said: “I get the impression that there is a distinct feeling that Harry Kane may well re-sign for Tottenham. There are people in his family who would very much like that.

“There are others in his family who would like to perhaps get themselves involved a transfer deal that they’ve never done and move him along. I think the feeling was there wasn’t as many suitors for Harry Kane as the media would like to have you believe.

“The Manchester City offer wasn’t as solid as people think it was. I think if Kane was going to have gone, I think there would have been harder and faster decisions being made when he really was looking like he was going to go. Man City don’t need him now. He isn’t going to Chelsea. That’s not going to happen. He’s not going to Arsenal.

“Do you think he’s going to the Bundesliga? I don’t think so. Where does he go? Man United, maybe. They have done deals in the past over Berbatov but I think there is a quiet albeit not completely assured confidence that there is enough skin in this game to be able to get Harry Kane to want to stay at Tottenham.”

Kane is already a Spurs legend and could ensure his place in folklore if he commits the rest of the prime of his career to the club.

But that may be at the expense of silverware, as Spurs look to be going through a transition and have to decide on their identity under a new manager.

As Jordan said, the Manchester City route looks closed now, so Kane may not be flooded with offers, especially if Daniel Levy digs his heels in and sets a high asking price.