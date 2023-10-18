TalkSPORT pundit says West Ham star actually gives you more than £45m Man City player

Danny Murphy has insisted that West Ham star James Ward-Prowse gives you more in the middle of the park than Kalvin Phillips after the Manchester City man’s performance for England against Italy on Tuesday.

Murphy was speaking on talkSPORT after Phillips endured a tough evening and was fortunate to not be sent off for the Three Lions.

James Ward-Prowse can definitely feel hard done by to not be in the latest England squad. He has made an unbelievable start to life at the London Stadium.

The 28-year-old has scored two goals while providing six assists across the Premier League and the Europa League.

Danny Murphy lauds James Ward-Prowse after England omission

Kalvin Phillips meanwhile, has not made six appearances for Manchester City in all competitions so far this season. So it is fair to say that many supporters were baffled when Ward-Prowse was overlooked for the latest England squad.

Certainly, Danny Murphy cannot understand how Phillips got into the side ahead of the West Ham star.

“I also think the James Ward-Prowse argument, what does Phillips do that James Ward-Prowse can’t do? I like Phillips by the way. Decent player. Good player. But Ward-Prowse gives you more. And he can play that role with a blindfold on,” he told talkSPORT.

West Ham star cannot continue to be overlooked

Gareth Southgate will argue that Phillips has proven himself for England. And that is true. Phillips has rarely let his country down. In fact, his rash challenge last night while already on a yellow card was probably the first time he has come close.

But when England have the talent they now have, it is hard to argue that he should be starting important games when he is not featuring for Manchester City following his £45 million move.

That is particularly the case when you have Ward-Prowse making a phenomenal start with West Ham. He could have hardly done more to stake a claim to Southgate with his performances.

Much can change by the time England head off for Euro 2024. But if the situation does not change for either player at club level over the next few months, you would have to think that Ward-Prowse will finally overtake Phillips in the pecking order.