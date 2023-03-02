TalkSPORT pundit says Ward-Prowse would be perfect for Tottenham











Darren Ambrose has told talkSPORT that he would take James Ward-Prowse at Tottenham Hotspur if Southampton wanted £50 million for the midfielder this summer.

Ward-Prowse’s future looks set to be up for debate over the coming months. The Saints are in big, big trouble in the Premier League this season.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse scores his side’s first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Southampton FC at Stamford Bridge on February 18, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Even if they stay up, it would be no surprise to see offers come in for Ward-Prowse this summer. The 28-year-old has been the club’s standout performer for some time.

Ambrose backs Ward-Prowse for Tottenham move

Even this season, Ward-Prowse has scored six goals in the Premier League. And of course, he is edging closer to becoming the most prolific free-kick taker in the competition’s history.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

TalkSPORT reported on Thursday that the Saints are braced for interest in the England star. And there has been admiration from Tottenham in the past.

It was put to Ambrose that he would potentially cost £50 million. And the pundit suggested that he should absolutely be on the Spurs wishlist this summer – even backing a move to convince Harry Kane to stick around.

“I’d take him at Spurs for £50m. I think he’s the perfect player that Spurs need that goes from defence to attack,” he told talkSPORT.

“And he can be that link to the play and I think you’ve got the players that will do the dirty work – the dog work – in terms of [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg and [Oliver] Skipp and players like that.

“I think he’s fantastic. Listen, you sign James Ward-Prowse, Harry Kane stays.”

Ward-Prowse has been an outstanding servant for Southampton. So perhaps there is a chance that he stays, particularly if they do manage to get themselves out of trouble.

But you could understand if he felt that the time was finally right to move on. And a club like Tottenham would arguably be a great choice.

Spurs are a team who could offer him regular football. But they should also be looking to challenge for major honours.

He has not scored fewer than five league goals in any of the last five seasons. And he reached double figures last season. Meanwhile, he has a decent amount of assists too.

As Ambrose suggests, the prospect of bringing Ward-Prowse in to set up Harry Kane is something the Spurs hierarchy may struggle to ignore – if he is available.