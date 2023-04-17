TalkSPORT pundit says Trent Alexander-Arnold would be brilliant for Man City











TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has said that if Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold went to Manchester City we’d see a completely different player.

Trent has been under fire this season for an apparent lack of defensive ability. However, Jurgen Klopp has continued to select him and his attacking play has still be good.

Indeed, the Liverpool man has got himself an assist tonight during the first half of Liverpool’s game at Leeds.

And speaking before the game tonight, TalkSPORT’s Bent said that if City were to get Alexander-Arnold, then he’d be quite simply brilliant.

“He’d be unbelievable, Trent. If Pep got hold of him in that inverted full-back role. With his passing and technique on the ball. He’d be brilliant. Honestly, he’d be brilliant,” Bent said.

The comments on Trent come after seeing Pep Guardiola play John Stones in a deeper midfield role lately. The role for Stones has coincided with a sharp uptick in form for City. Similarly, Pep did the same with Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is now doing well in a similar role at Arsenal.

Alexander-Arnold has long been tipped to move into a more advanced role. However, Jurgen Klopp keeps him at right-back for now, and in the main, it has worked.

TBR’s View: Pep can imrpove any player

It is a good point this from Darren Bent. Pep Guardiola has worked wonders with some players and it would be no surprise to see Alexander-Arnold fly under him.

Of course, Liverpool aren’t going to be selling Trent to their rivals any time soon. But the idea of him in a Pep side in that inside right position is one to ponder.

As Bent says, Trent’s passing is so good that he’d surely adapt well. And much like the likes of Grealish and Stones, he’d surely improve under Guardiola’s guidance.