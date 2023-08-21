TalkSPORT pundit says something really ‘strange’ has happened to £25m Tottenham player

Andy Townsend has labelled Antonio Conte’s decision to not play Yves Bissouma last season as ‘strange’.

The pundit has been speaking on talkSPORT and discussed Bissouma’s standout performance against Manchester United on Saturday.

Bissouma has starred in Tottenham’s opening games of the Premier League campaign and while it’s cliché, he has been like a new signing for Spurs under Ange Postecoglou.

The midfielder was brought in for a fee worth around £25 million last summer as he made the switch from Brighton.

But Bissouma failed to make an impact under Antonio Conte and was mainly limited to cameo displays from the bench.

And Townsend has questioned Conte’s decision to snub the Mali international last season.

Townsend on Bissouma

Speaking on talkSPORT, Townsend named Bissouma in his ‘five-a-side’ Team of the Weekend.

The pundit heaped praise on the 26-year-old after yet another influential display from midfield and labelled his debut season at Tottenham as ‘strange’.

“Moving into midfield, Yves Bissouma from Spurs,” he said. “It was a strange one when he first came in I think we all thought he’s exactly what Spurs need.

“Tons of energy, gets across the field, up and down it, [Antonio] Conte wouldn’t pick him.”

“Which made me think Conte maybe didn’t want him,” fellow pundit Ally McCoist added.

“Might have done, he might have had his eyes elsewhere and all of a sudden they’ve said have this one and he’s gone, ‘I don’t want it’=,” Townsend went on.

“Some of the top managers they do that, if it’s a battle going on between them and the powers that be then they’ll say, ‘Right, I’m not going to pick him’.

“But I thought he was excellent and the boy alongside him Pape Matar Sarr who got the goal, I thought again he also showed encouraging signs.”

Judging by Bissouma’s early-season form, it has become even more baffling that Conte didn’t give him a run in the side last season.

He was arguably one of the best midfielders in the league during his spell at Brighton, but he never seemed to adjust to Conte’s methods.

Nevertheless, Spurs have a real gem on their hands now and they will be hoping Bissouma can continue his form across the campaign.