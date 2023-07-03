TalkSPORT pundit says Liverpool already have a 24-year-old who’s better than Declan Rice

TalkSPORT pundit Dean Saunders has claimed that Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is a better midfielder than Arsenal-bound Declan Rice.

Mikel Arteta is closing in on a statement signing as Arsenal near a deal to snap up Rice from West Ham.

Rice emerged as a top target for the Gunners boss after the January window closed and it appears they are about to get their man.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal are close to agreeing on a payment structure with West Ham after having a £105 million bid accepted.

The England international has starred for the Hammers over the past few years and led David Moyes’ men to a Europa Conference League title last season.

He’s also been a mainstay in midfield for England under Gareth Southgate, but Saunders believes Trent Alexander-Arnold is a better player.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Saunders says Trent is better than Rice

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Saunders claimed that Alexander-Arnold is the best English midfielder in the Premier League right now.

The pundit believes the 24-year-old will eventually move into a midfield role on a permanent basis under Jurgen Klopp.

“I think Trent is the best English midfield player in England,” Saunders said. “I think he’s better than all of them. If you play him in midfield, he can do everything that Declan Rice does. Everything!

“But also, he can hit passes that Thiago hits. If I was Jurgen Klopp, I’d buy a right-back and play Trent in midfield.”

“Trent was brought up as a midfield player,” he added. “He ended up at full-back but he knows what to do in the middle of the park.

“I was watching him thinking ‘You’ve got to have wing mirrors on when you play in midfield’. You’re playing with your back to goal and facing the other way, you’ve got to do both. And I think he can do both.

“So, I think Jurgen Klopp will eventually play Trent in the middle of midfield.”

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

The Liverpool full-back put in two encouraging displays for England recently where he was used in midfield alongside Rice.

He also operated in an inverted full-back role for Liverpool towards the back end of last season, where he was given the license to drift into the middle of the park.

But it’s a big claim from Saunders to suggest Alexander-Arnold is England’s best midfielder already.

He’s performed well in the position in the handful of games we’ve seen him there, but Rice has performed at the very highest level for several years now.

Nevertheless, Alexander-Arnold seems to have the required qualities to play the position. But it will be intriguing to see how he fairs against more stern opposition.