TalkSPORT pundit says he's now changed his mind on £30m Arsenal star











Dean Saunders has told talkSPORT that he has completely changed his mind on Granit Xhaka having previously thought that the Arsenal midfielder was a liability.

It is unlikely that Saunders is the only one who has had his view of Xhaka challenged this season. The Swiss has had such a difficult time for the Gunners following his £30 million move to the Emirates.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

There seemed to be more than one occasion where his relationship with the fans was damaged beyond repair. Of course, it was his reaction to being booed after being substituted against Crystal Palace which appeared to be the final straw.

Saunders lauds Xhaka after Arsenal turnaround

Fast forward a few years, and Xhaka is being lauded after a goal against the same opposition on Sunday. The 30-year-old has been absolutely outstanding for 18 months now.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s faith in the midfielder has been vindicated in some style. And Saunders admitted that Xhaka has completely proved him wrong with his performances this season.

“I never thought I’d say this, but I might have to change my mind on him,” he told talkSPORT. “I thought he was a complete liability. Red cards, booked every week, you could have a bet on him to get a yellow card.

“He’s changed altogether. I know he’s playing in there with Thomas Partey and Odegaard and it suits him. He gets forward a bit more, he scored a great goal yesterday. I’m changing my mind.”

Xhaka has been a stalwart under several managers. For some time, it seemed that his bosses were seeing something that none of the fans were able to see. As Saunders notes, it did appear that he let the side down on a number of occasions.

Arteta is the one who has unlocked his full potential. And Xhaka is now well on his way to ensuring that, when he does leave, he will leave as a fan favourite.

Even when his upturn in form started, it seemed impossible for Xhaka to prove that he could be relied upon over a long period.

But that is no longer the case. He is a leader in a side that is absolutely flying right now.

And his personal turnaround is going to be talked about for years to come.