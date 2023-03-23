TalkSPORT pundit says he was completely wrong about Antonio Conte at Tottenham











TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan says he was completely wrong about the job he thought Antonio Conte could do at Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte could be heading out the exit door at Tottenham after his explosive rant over the weekend.

The Telegraph reports that Spurs are set to part way with the Italian during the international break, after just 16-months at the club.

If Conte does end up leaving, his reign will most likely be remembered for his scathing assessments of his players and the club.

But the Italian did enjoy a brilliant spell last season as he guided Tottenham into the Champions League. And Jordan has admitted that he was expecting Conte to deliver some silverware at Spurs.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Jordan admits he was wrong about Conte

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Jordan slammed Conte over his explosive rant and said the Italian boss simply hasn’t lived up to expectations.

“He has disappointed so many people,” he said. “I had him as a person that was a nailed on winner that would drag them kicking and screaming to different places.

“Did I think they would win the Premier League? No. Did I think they would win the Champions League? No. Did I think they’d win something under him? Yeah, under the Conte that I had in my mind’s-eye, not this Tasmanian devil jumping around in the dugout looking at himself with the idea of what he thinks he’s entitled to.

“No matter how much you blame Tottenham’s ownership model for not having the same ambition as Chelsea’s and other people. You cannot make it about them when you lose to Sheffield United in the FA Cup, when you go out of the Champions League to a rather mediocre AC Milan side.

“These are not cultural things, these are managerial things. This is Antonio Conte. It’s all Antonio Conte.”

Jordan added that he feels Conte was right to say the players are too comfortable with the situation at Tottenham, but feels that it’s his job to manage ‘modern day footballers’.

“Tell me why Conte can’t do it? Tell me why Conte has the audacity to sit here, set the whole place on fire,” he said. “Tell everybody that they haven’t got the backbone and culture and they accept losing and a certain level of pressure, when you’re the guy who’s supposed to be the pressure cooker.”

Jordan certainly didn’t hold back with his assessments of the job Conte has done at Spurs and he feels that his time in north London is ‘done’.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Conte’s comments seem to have split opinion among Tottenham fans, with some agreeing with his views and others feeling that he shouldn’t have dragged the club down in public.

One thing is for certain, if the £288,00-a-week man does end up leaving Tottenham this week, you’d have to say that his time at the club has been a failure.

Spurs have now had two ‘serial winners’ in Conte and Jose Mourinho, with neither able to deliver silverware.

Show all