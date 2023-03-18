TalkSPORT pundit makes Harry Kane 'too good' claim about Tottenham











Tottenham played out a pulsating encounter with Southampton today that ended in a 3-3 draw for Antonio Conte’s side.

Despite being 3-1 up midway through the second half, Tottenham blew their lead as Theo Walcott and then a penalty from James Ward-Prowse ensured the Saints picked up a valuable point.

For Spurs, it was yet more frustration. After seeing Newcastle win last night and Liverpool not in action this weekend, Tottenham had a golden chance to strengthen their grip on the race for fourth.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, Harry Kane got his obligatory goal. But commentating on the game for TalkSPORT, Adrian Durham claimed that Kane is simply too good for Tottenham right now.

“Harry Kane has had another superb game today. He’s not thrown his arms around even though he’s not been given the service he’d like. He’s a generational talent. He’s too good for them. He’s way too good for Tottenham right now,” Durham said.

Kane is second in the goalscoring charts only to Erling Haaland. In any other season, Kane would be more than likely to net the Golden Boot.

However, with another three points dropped, Kane won’t be happy with just getting on the scoresheet.

TBR’s View: Harry Kane and Tottenham face a huge summer

Whether or not Kane stays with Spurs is going to be one of the dominant stories of this coming summer.

Tottenham simply have to qualify for the Champions League and with that, put a plan in place to ensure they have either Antonio Conte, or another good manager in charge.

Kane’s quality is obvious. And Durham’s comments today are very similar to the opinion a lot of fans and pundits have when it comes to Kane and Spurs.