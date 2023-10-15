Scott Minto believes Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is a better ‘all-round player’ than Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson.

Minto has been speaking on talkSPORT and admitted he was impressed with Watkins’ display for England on Friday. Watkins bagged the only goal of the game as England picked up a 1-0 win over Australia.

The 27-year-old was replaced by Eddie Nketiah later in the game but he was one of few England players who caught the eye on the night.

The Aston Villa star has enjoyed a promising start to the new season having registered four goals and the same number of assists in just eight appearances.

It’s fair to say that Watkins has improved dramatically under Unai Emery and Scott Minto believes he’s a better player than Newcastle’s Callum Wilson.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Minto claims Watkins is a better ‘all-round’ player than Wilson

Speaking on talkSPORT, fellow pundit Jason Cundy claimed that Watkins and Wilson are similar options in terms of their style of play.

But Minto feels Watkins has the edge over Wilson in every department apart from finishing.

“I think Ollie is a better all-round player than Callum Wilson,” he said.

“Callum Wilson’s probably a better finisher but Ollie Watkins is getting better in the finishing as we’ve seen for Villa.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Wilson has struggled to nail down a place in Eddie Howe’s starting line-up this season as he faces a battle with Alexander Isak for the number nine role.

Yet, the 31-year-old has still managed the same number of goals as Watkins, despite only starting one Premier League game this season.

Nevertheless, it’s difficult to disagree with Minto that Watkins is a better all-round player than Wilson due to his tireless work rate and brilliant link-up play while leading the line.

Wilson has certainly proven to be the more prolific goalscorer over the years though and the pair look set to battle it out for a place in the England squad.