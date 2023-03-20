TalkSPORT pundit says Antonio Conte played Tottenham player completely out of position vs Southampton











TalkSPORT pundit Dean Saunders has suggested that Antonio Conte played Harry Kane completely out of position for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Spurs collapsed in the final 15 minutes of the game against Southampton over the weekend as they surrendered a 3-1 lead.

Antonio Conte’s post-match interview is dominating the headlines after he launched a stunning attack on his Spurs players.

And while Saunders agrees with most of what the Italian said on Saturday, he feels that he isn’t blameless.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Saunders says Kane played out of position against Southampton

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Saunders said that Conte had set his team up far too defensively after going 3-1 up, with Kane playing deep inside his own half.

“By the way, I don’t 100 percent agree with him [Conte],” he said. “I think nearly all of the things he said were correct but the way he’s got the team playing – it’s partly his fault as well.

“You can’t play ten men behind the ball when you’re 3-1 up and you’ve got Harry Kane 25 yards outside his own box, when you know your defence can’t resist pressure.”

Conte has come under heavy criticism for Tottenham’s defensive approach this season, but Kane has still managed to produce brilliant numbers under the Italian.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Yet, it’s difficult to understand why Tottenham dropped so deep after being in such a commanding position in the game.

Whether that was down to Conte’s approach remains unclear, but Saunders does make a great point that Spurs are often far too passive in games.

Kane does like to drop deep and get involved in the game, but he showed in the second-half that he is at his most dangerous when he’s in the penalty area.

The 29-year-old has still managed to net 21 times in the Premier League, which is quite remarkable when you consider Tottenham’s approach under Conte this season.

Show all