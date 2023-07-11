TalkSPORT pundit says 26-year-old Tottenham player is not capable of replacing Harry Kane

TalkSPORT pundit Dean Saunders has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison is ‘not good enough’ to replace Harry Kane.

Richarlison endured a difficult debut campaign at Spurs after making the switch from Everton last summer.

The 26-year-old managed just one goal in the Premier League and picked up a couple of injuries which hampered his progress.

He’s proven to be a prolific goalscorer for Brazil though, managing 20 goals in 44 appearances while playing as a striker for his national team.

And with Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham looking uncertain amid interest from Bayern Munich, Saunders believes Richarlison simply isn’t good enough to replace him.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Richarlison ‘not good enough’ to replace Kane

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Saunders suggested that Richarlison doesn’t find the back of the net frequently enough to be considered as Kane’s replacement.

“The only place Ange can go to now is Daniel Levy again,” he said. “Right, what’s happening? Are you going to accept the bid because if you are, I’ve got a list of players you need to replace him with.

“Just say for example you replaced him with Richarlison, which is not good enough to replace Harry Kane and he gets 15 goals a season, instead of Harry’s 30.

“Looking at the points he gets for the club, you’ve lost probably 10 points a season. You take 10 points off your total at the end of the season, Spurs go from wherever they may finish, in fifth, you go down to eighth or ninth.

“How much money do they lose then? So, they’ve got to weigh all of this up. Because they’ve let Kane’s contract run down, he’s in control of the situation. Spurs are no longer in control of it.”

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Richarlison has mainly operated as a winger at Spurs, but his form for Brazil suggests he’s better suited to the No9 role.

Postecoglou will undoubtedly be a big fan of the Brazilian’s work-rate off the ball. But Saunders makes a great point that he simply cannot be the man to replace Kane should the England captain move on.

Of course, Richarlison could pop up with more goals Spurs while playing through the middle. But if Kane does secure a move away from Tottenham over the next year, they will surely look to replace him.