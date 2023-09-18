TalkSPORT pundit Paul Hawksbee has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min struggled against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Spurs secured a dramatic late win over the Blades as they bagged two goals in stoppage time after falling 1-0 down in the 70th minute.

Tottenham were left frustrated over the course of the 90 minutes as they struggled to break down a resilient Sheffield United side.

Richarlison came off the bench to replace Son in the 80th minute and netted a goal before setting up Dejan Kulusevski for the winner.

It’s fair to say that Son didn’t enjoy his best day after netting a hat trick at Turf Moor before the international break.

And Hawksbee feels Son wasn’t suited to the task of leading the line against a side like Sheffield United.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Hawksbee on Son’s latest Spurs display

Speaking on talkSPORT, Hawksbee explained why he thinks Son struggled against the Blades on Saturday.

“You felt that Richarlison should come on,” the pundit said. “It really wasn’t a game for Sonny, with a low block like that.

“He loved it against Burnley because they’ve got a high line and can run into space. He had no space to run into.

“He was waiting for a killer ball all the time that didn’t quite come and Sheffield United, they did defend pretty stoutly.”

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Son was exceptional at Burnley a couple of weeks ago as he led the line for Tottenham and netted a brilliant hat-trick.

It would have been difficult for Postecoglou to move him back out to the left-hand side the following match, especially as Manor Solomon also impressed at Turf Moor.

The £22 million man is better suited to playing against teams with a high defensive line and that showed on Saturday as the Blades frustrated Spurs with a low block.