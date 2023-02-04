TalkSPORT pundit questions Jorginho to Arsenal after Everton debut











Jorginho got his Arsenal debut today but it didn’t quite go to plan as the Gunners were beaten 1-0 by a rejuvenated Everton side.

The Italian midfielder was one of the surprise signings in the January window. He arrived late in the day, as Arsenal struggled to get a deal done for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

He replaced Thomas Partey today on the hour mark. However, he had little impact on the game and speaking on TalkSPORT commentary, Micky Gray questioned whether or not Jorginho will fit this current Arsenal side.

“A comparison I can give you, Sam, is Thiago for Liverpool. He’s very similar in the way that he is fantastic on the ball, he can see a pass. He plays the game at his own pace,” Gray said on TalkSPORT.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“But when you haven’t got the ball, has he got enough in the legs and the tank to help out the way Arsenal play?

“He brings a different dimension, he has his own skills and his own qualities. But he’s not Thomas Partey.”

Jorginho will be hoping to get more minutes as the season progresses. However, the pressure will be on, with Arsenal fans no doubt ready to lay the blame at his feet if results do start to dip.

TBR’s View: Jorginho will be just fine for Arsenal

It wasn’t the most ideal debut for Jorginho was it. In a high pressure game with a rapturous home crowed, he effectively contributed very little in his 30 minutes or so.

But, that doesn’t mean it’s a bad signing for Arsenal. There’ll be games where Jorginho will be key and play well.

The question mark really was why Arteta chose to replace Partey with Jorginho with so long to go. In the end, it didn’t work out and Arteta will know he probably jumped too soon.