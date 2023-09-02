TalkSPORT pundit offers up ‘suspicious’ Ryan Gravenberch and Liverpool verdict

Liverpool got a deal for Ryan Gravenberch over the line on deadline day to round off a busy summer for the Reds.

It completed a midfield rebuild for Liverpool, who signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as well.

Gravenberch will hope to make his own mark on the first-team as quickly as possible. However, TalkSPORT’s Tony Cascarino has cast doubt over whether the Dutchman will do the business.

TalkSPORT pundit questions Liverpool signing Ryan Gravenberch

Speaking on TalkSPORT earlier today, Tony Cascarino made some comments about Dutch midfielders in the Premier League in general.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

And he admitted that as it stands, he has his suspicions over whether Gravenberch can succeed.

“I’m always a bit suspicious of coming from the Ajax academy if I’m honest. They produce fantastic technical players but I’ve seen the likes of Klaasen, Donny van de Beek. Technically brilliant, they can all do what they’re brought up doing at Ajax,” Cascarino said.

“Gravenberch, I don’t know. I hope I’m wrong. I was lucky enough to play against Edgar Davids and Clarence Seedorf. Technically brilliant, but they could look after themselves as well, physically. I don’t think the Netherlands is producing that type of player. The last one that stood out for me in that sense was Wijnaldum, at his best, for Liverpool.”

Gravenberch will make his debut for the Reds after the international break after not being registered in time to face Aston Villa tomorrow.

Difference maker

There’ll be question marks over Gravenberch at Liverpool until he really gets going and proves himself.

So far, Szoboszlai is the player who is looking the business since signing, while Mac Allister has had a stop start time of things since coming in from Brighton.

Liverpool will be hoping that Gravenberch can add a different dimension to their midfield. Cascarino makes a good point here. But at just 21-years-old, Gravenberch has time on his side to succeed under Klopp at Liverpool.