TalkSPORT pundit names the 'insane' Tottenham player who nobody's talking about right now

TalkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy cannot believe that nobody’s really talking about Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane’s incredible season in the Premier League.

Spurs have finished eighth after what has been a disastrous campaign. They have failed to qualify for any European competition for the first time in over a decade, and it really is an awful time to be a fan of the club right now.

However, the one thing that has consistently brought a smile to Tottenham fans’ faces this season is Kane and his goals. Cundy thinks people aren’t talking enough about him, as he claimed on talkSPORT.

TalkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy says nobody’s talking about Tottenham star Harry Kane

Where would Tottenham Hotspur be without Harry Kane this season?

The Englishman has once again had a sensational campaign in the Premier League. He has scored 30 goals in 38 games, which is an unbelievable record for anybody, let alone someone who has been playing in a really poor team.

Erling Haaland won the Golden Boot yesterday after finishing the season with 36 Premier League goals. He completely deserves that award, but Cundy feels the Norwegian’s numbers this term is the reason why nobody’s talking about Kane right now.

He said on talkSPORT last night: “We’re going to talk about Harry Kane – 30 Premier League goals this season.”

Jermaine Pennant replied: “That is unbelievable!”

Cundy continued: “No one is talking about him, because of Haaland.

“Let me tell you now, Harry Kane would get the record if he played for Manchester City. He has played in a side that has ended up finishing eighth. 30 Premier League goals – insane record! He is one of the greatest strikers in the world right now.

“Harry Kane has a year left on his contract, where will Spurs be next year if he does decide to leave?”

Pennant instantly replied: “Relegation!”

TBR View:

Tottenham scored 70 goals in the Premier League this season – 30 of them belong to Harry Kane.

That is an outrageous return, and it just shows how much he has carried this awful Spurs side through the now-concluded Premier League campaign.

Kane will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and with no European football next season, Spurs will find it incredibly hard to keep hold of him.

If he’s not there next term and Tottenham don’t replace him properly, they may not even finish in the top half of the table – they could end up being as bad as Chelsea.

