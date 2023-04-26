TalkSPORT pundit makes Unai Emery claim while talking about Tottenham's manager search











Simon Jordan has suggested on talkSPORT that Tottenham Hotspur should’ve considered appointing Unai Emery as their new manager.

Spurs are in a mess right now having turned to their third head coach this season. Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini have both left, and it’s now Ryan Mason’s turn to have a crack at fixing things in the coming weeks.

Many feel Tottenham have made a huge mistake not appointing a permanent manager yet. Someone like Unai Emery could’ve made a really big difference.

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan says Tottenham should’ve looked at Unai Emery to become their new manager

Unai Emery has done a truly remarkable job at Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard left the Villans in a very difficult position, but the Spaniard has led them up to fifth in the table following last night’s win against Fulham.

Emery’s name also entered the history books last night – his Villa side become the first team in Premier League history to score in each of their first 20 games under a new head coach.

Jordan has been impressed by Emery. He feels Tottenham should’ve looked at him before he went to Villa but admitted that it would’ve been really difficult because of who he managed before in the Premier League – Spurs’ fierce rivals Arsenal.

He said on talkSPORT (24th April 2023, 10:00 am), as quoted by HITC: “Maybe Tottenham should have been looking at Unai Emery. But then it’s difficult to employ Unai Emery because who did he work for last in England?”

TBR View:

Unai Emery deserved more respect from everyone in England after his time at Arsenal, and it’s great to see him finally getting that at Aston Villa.

The 51-year-old Spaniard is an excellent football manager. Very few coaches in the world can match his CV, and Villa really are lucky to have him at their club.

Emery and Arsenal were never the right fit, especially right after someone as big as Arsene Wenger left the club. It was always going to be difficult, and unfortunately for the Spaniard, he failed.

That led to many people ridiculing him, but he has done an amazing job since, and his Villa side could be in Europe next season now. That would be an extraordinary achievement.

