TalkSPORT pundit makes Ivan Toney Manchester City claim amid Arsenal links

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Ivan Toney ahead of the January transfer window.

In fact, the Gunners were reportedly eyeing the Brentford forward in the summer, and that interest seems to be persisting.

“Arsenal are well informed on the conditions of the potential deal,” Fabrizio Romano recently reported on YouTube.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Meanwhile, The Times reported last month that both Arsenal and Spurs are interested in signing Toney.

Brentford, however, will apparently demand £80million to let him go.

The 27-year-old is currently serving a suspension, which left him unable to secure a move away in the summer.

This will be up in January and, according to Romano, Toney is looking to up sticks and move elsewhere in 2024.

‘He backs himself to be in any team’

Arsenal could well find themselves with stiff competitions for the England international’s services.

And talkSPORT pundit Steve Sidwell reckons Toney is good enough to play for any Premier League club, including Manchester City.

“He goes into every club in the Premier League as a striker,” he said in a video shared on X. “Every club. I’ve always liked him. He backs himself. He’s got confidence.

“He can play for City. He wouldn’t get in front of Haaland of course. If he’s on the bench and they’re rotating, Haaland one week and Toney the next, you’ll be ‘I’ll take that all day’.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

“He backs himself to be in any team, and he backs himself on the pitch to score goals.

“I know most strikers do, but he does it to the absolute, and I think it’s only a matter of time before he goes.”

Our view

We’re likely to see a big transfer saga involving Toney and a host of the Premier League’s top clubs.

Toney is a striker who can do it all. He can play as a false nine and as a target man.

He’s an outstanding forward who would suit Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team to a tee.

However, the Gunners will have to prepare for a big transfer battle. No doubt other clubs will be after him.