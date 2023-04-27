TalkSPORT pundit leaps into Arsenal star Rob Holding's defence after 'problem' claim











Arsenal star Rob Holding has come under more criticism following his side’s defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad last night.

The Englishman has become a regular in the Premier League since William Saliba suffered a back injury. Arsenal haven’t quite been the same since, and they’ve picked up just three points in their last four games.

Holding has come under immense criticism recently, but talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy jumped in his defence after Arsenal‘s defeat at the Etihad last night.

TalkSPORT pundit defends Rob Holding after Man City beat Arsenal

Rob Holding was partly at fault for Manchester City’s first goal against Arsenal last night.

Erling Haaland dragged the Englishman towards him and held him off easily. He turned and fed Kevin De Bruyne through, who smashed the ball into the back of the net.

On talkSPORT after the game, when a caller and Jamie O’Hara criticised Holding, Cundy hit back. He defended the Englishman even after his co-host branded him as a ‘massive problem’.

Here’s how their conversation went after Holding was criticised.

Cundy: “No, no, no, no, no, to blame one person… What’s happened to Partey? What’s happened to Saka? Yes, point that finger, but make sure you point it in another direction. I don’t doubt that the Saliba miss is huge. I buy that.

O’Hara: “It changes the way they play, changes the confidence in the side, changes the belief in the side.”

Cundy: “So is it Holding’s fault that Ramsdale gives the ball away against Southampton in the first minute? Is it Holding’s fault that Rice dispossessed at the edge of the box at West Ham and Gabriel goes in and does a rugby tackle? Is it his fault? No, there’s more to this.”

O’Hara: “Of course, but he’s a massive problem as to why they have not been playing well recently. It’s a huge loss.”

Cundy: “Huge loss, but it’s not Rob Holding’s fault.”

TBR View:

Rob Holding has made mistakes for Arsenal recently, but it is unfair to put all the blame on him considering that he was thrown into the deep end after barely playing in the league all season.

William Saliba is a massive loss for Arsenal. If he was fit, the Gunners would’ve been in a much better position than they’re in now, but what can you do about injuries?

Arsenal will have to make do with what they’ve got now. Holding managed to score last night and fans will be hoping that will give him some confidence when the Gunners face Chelsea next.

In the summer, however, we expect Arsenal to move Holding on and replace him with someone much closer to Saliba’s level.

