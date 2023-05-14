TalkSPORT pundit labels £60mTottenham man 'flop of the season'











TalkSPORT”s Gabby Agbonlahor has labelled Tottenham striker Richarlison as the ‘flop of the season’ after yet another blank weekend.

Spurs lost to Aston Villa and are now clinging on to even making it into Europe, never mind the Champions League.

Richarlison, meanwhile, has had a dismal season. He has just a sprinkling of goals and has not even pushed himself up the pecking order to become a regular starter.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

And speaking on TalkSPORT last night, Agbonlahor believes Richarlison has simply been a flop for Tottenham.

“You look at Richarlison, how many chances is he going to get? For me he’s the flop of the season. He’s going to cost Spurs £60m. Three goals in 33 games all comps. A goal every ten games. One goal in 25 PL games. One goal since September. Substituted again today. You were a better team when he came off. No more pigeon dancing today was there?,” he said.

The Brazilian was selected for the World Cup as his country’s main option at number nine. However, he has failed to kick on at all and looks a shadow of the player we saw at Everton.

There could, of course, be an opening for Richarlison if Harry Kane leaves. But even then, he’d need to show far more than he is right now.

TBR’s View: Richarlison signing a huge let down

There was naturally a lot of excitement in the summer when Spurs signed Richarlison. Harry Kane had needed another top striker with him in the squad for years.

However, it’s just not worked out at all. Sure, the Brazilian can count himself unlucky with Antonio Conte’s reign. But he’s not helped himself, and the goals and overall performances haven’t been good enough.

Tottenham simply have to get more from Richarlison next season. Failure to do so could see him sold on already and Daniel Levy will once again look like he’s wasted a huge sum.