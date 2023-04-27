TalkSPORT pundit issues harsh Bukayo Saka verdict after Man City vs Arsenal











TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara has criticised Arsenal star Bukayo Saka’s performance against Manchester City last night.

The Gunners were hammered 4-1 by Pep Guardiola’s side in what was a one-sided game. City absolutely dominated the league leaders, and they are now the favourites to win the title.

Saka, who is usually Arsenal‘s main man, had a quiet game last night.

TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara blasts Bukayo Saka after Man City vs Arsenal

Pep Guardiola got his game plan spot on against Arsenal last night.

Erling Haaland only scored once, but it was probably his best performance in a Manchester City shirt, while Kevin De Bruyne inflicted pain on Arsenal yet again by finding the net twice.

Arsenal could barely enter City’s final third last night. Bukayo Saka, who is usually so good at taking on the opposition left-back and wreaking havoc in the box, was kept quiet by Manuel Akanji.

Guardiola himself admitted after the game that he used the Swiss international at left-back to control Saka, and his plan worked perfectly.

O’Hara didn’t dive too deep into how well Manchester City defended against Saka and stopped Arsenal’s transition last night. He just had a go at the youngster’s display.

“Saka was shocking tonight,” he said on talkSPORT.

TBR View:

Saka, like most of his teammates, had a night to forget at the Etihad, but people need to be fair with their assessment.

Last night was more of Manchester City being unbelievable than Arsenal being bad.

Guardiola just showed how much better his side is compared to everyone else in the country, and they’re well on their way now to winning another Premier League title.

Saka and Arsenal shouldn’t be too hard on themselves, they’ve had an outstanding campaign regardless of how it will end. They will only get better next season.

