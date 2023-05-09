TalkSPORT pundit insists 26-year-old will leave his club after being linked with Tottenham











TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has hit out at Leicester City star James Maddison and insisted he will be leaving after he’s been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs look set to re-shape their squad over the summer as they prepare for life under a new manager.

Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy, will undoubtedly be focused on hiring a new boss and sporting director after Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici both left the club this season.

But they have been linked with James Maddison ahead of the summer and Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas claims Spurs will try to sign him, regardless of who’s in the dugout.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Maddison looks set to leave Leicester with the Midlands club facing possible relegation from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old was in action for the Foxes last night as they fell to a 5-3 defeat at Fulham. And he hit back at the reaction he received on social media over his post-match interview.

Now, Simon Jordan has criticised the England star on TalkSPORT and insisted that he will be one of the first players out the door at Leicester this summer.

Jordan slams Maddison

Jordan spoke about Maddison’s comments on Tuesday afternoon and criticised the midfielder.

“We’re talking about appetite and hunger,” he said. “If you’re not prepared to win the first battles and duels and be on the front-foot, then you’re not playing for the shirt the way that you should.”

“The one thing in life you can control is your own reaction to things and your mind,” Jordan added. “Their approach to the game, talk about the hunger side of things, then he turns around and says ‘what I actually meant was we weren’t competitive enough in our duels, we didn’t win our battles’.

“Well, that’s the same thing, just dressed up in a slightly more palatable perspective.”

The pundit added: “He will be one of the first players on the train away from Leicester somewhere else. So don’t you have the audacity to come on talk about a lack of hunger or lack of duels because you will be gone.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Maddison has been a standout performer for Leicester over the past few seasons, but he has come under some criticism due to his recent form.

Nevertheless, his numbers for the Foxes this season have still been impressive as he’s managed 19 goal contributions in 27 Premier League appearances.

Tottenham are lacking a creative No10 and Maddison certainly fits the bill. He’s expected to leave Leicester this summer, even if they manage to avoid the drop.

But Spurs will face a tough battle for his signature, especially as they are likely to miss out on Champions League football.

