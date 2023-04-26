TalkSPORT pundit furious after hearing what Tottenham's players have done following Newcastle defeat











TalkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy was left furious after hearing that Tottenham Hotspur’s players have refunded fans following their humiliating defeat at Newcastle United.

Spurs were thrashed 6-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday and it has ultimately led to Cristian Stellini’s departure.

The acting head coach was dismissed following the result on Monday evening, leaving Ryan Mason in charge until the end of the campaign.

Tottenham’s players have responded to the defeat by reimbursing the fans who travelled to the North East with the cost of their ticket money.

And while many would have seen this as a good gesture from the Tottenham squad, Jason Cundy was angered with the response.

Cundy angry after Tottenham players reimburse fans

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Cundy labelled the decision to reimburse the fans as ‘pathetic’.

He said: “Do you know what? When I saw that, I thought how pathetic and what a weak football club to hand back, so what is it travel and tickets?”

“Tickets,” Jamie O’Hara responded.

“Whatever it is, pathetic,” Cundy went on. “Do you know what? You should never ever hand back ticket prices.

“You shouldn’t do that as a football club because you don’t know what you’re going to watch as a football fan.

“You can travel as far as you want, you can travel over countries, over continents to go and watch your club play, you don’t know what you’re going to get and that is the beauty of being a football fan.”

But O’Hara disagreed with Cundy and felt it was a ‘good gesture’ from the Tottenham players after a dismal display on Sunday.

”No, no. there’s bad performances which you can accept as a fan but what you can’t accept is what that was on Sunday,” the former Spurs man said.

“That was a bunch of players going out there with no mentality, no passion, no desire for the football club. Wanted the manager to get ousted and they didn’t even want to be there.

“That is unacceptable for the fans who have travelled up there who don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes and don’t know what the mood is like in the dressing room.

“The players didn’t want to play. The players didn’t want to be out there and you could see it in the performance, you could see it when the next day, Stellini’s gone.

“So in that sense, that’s why you reimburse the fans. It’s a good gesture, a nice gesture.”

But Cundy stuck to his guns and said: “It’s terrible!”

“It doesn’t bring back the fact they got pumped 6-1,” O’Hara added. “Embarrassing performance. But what it does, it says do you know what? We hear you, we understand that wasn’t acceptable, that wasn’t a performance we should be proud of and we’re going to pay you back.”

It’s difficult to see why Cundy is so angered by the Tottenham players deciding to reimburse their away fans after such a dismal performance.

Some fans at St James’ Park were spotted leaving the stadium after watching their side concede five times in 21 minutes.

