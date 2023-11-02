TalkSPORT pundit claims Man United simply couldn’t handle £25m Newcastle player’s pace last night

Dean Ashton claims Manchester United simply couldn’t handle Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock’s pace last night.

Ashton has been speaking on TalkSPORT (2/11 9:12am) and reflected on an emphatic Newcastle United victory at Old Trafford.

The Magpies ran out deserved 3-0 winners against Manchester United thanks to goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Eddie Howe’s men piled more misery on Erik ten Hag’s side to book their place in the League Cup quarter-final.

Howe made plenty of changes on the night as he handed the likes of Hall, Willock and Tino Livramento starts.

And Dean Ashton was impressed with Willock’s display, claiming United simply couldn’t deal with his explosive pace.

Ashton says United couldn’t handle Willock’s pace

Speaking on talkSPORT, Ashton believes that Willock exposed United’s lack of pace in the middle of the park.

He said: “Do you what is really obvious, is the lack of pace in that Man United side, especially in the middle of the pitch?”

“You looked at that midfield of Hannibal, Mount and Casemiro, I mean for a start they weren’t in a good defensive position anyway.

“But players are just running past them with pace and with power and Willock showed that. Willock caused them problems all evening.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Willock has finally returned to action after missing the first part of the season with a hamstring injury.

The £25 million man was an integral part of Howe’s side last season and his pace is a huge weapon for Newcastle.

He made his return in the 2-2 draw at Wolves over the weekend and has followed it up with a brilliant display at Old Trafford.

It will be a huge boost for Howe to have Willock back in the mix, especially after losing Sandro Tonali recently.

The former Arsenal man will be hoping to force his way back into the side and his display last night will have certainly helped his cause.