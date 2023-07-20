TalkSPORT pundit can’t believe more clubs aren’t trying to sign ‘amazing’ Tottenham player

TalkSPORT pundit Neil Ruddock has admitted he’s surprised that more clubs aren’t trying to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer.

Kane’s future has dominated the headlines recently as he’s attracting strong interest from Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old has entered the final year of his deal at Spurs and despite Ange Postecoglou making an early impression, The Guardian reports he has no intention to sign a new contract during the current transfer window.

Bayern seem to be the only club in for Kane at this stage, with Real Madrid and Manchester United both cooling their interest.

And Ruddock has urged Kane to see out his deal at Tottenham to wait for a ‘bigger’ club next summer.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Ruddock ‘surprised’ by Kane interest

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Ruddock admitted he was surprised that only Bayern are moving for Kane this summer.

He said: “No disrespect to Bayern Munich, but do you think Harry Kane’s a bit disappointed that Bayern are the only team?”

“If he stays, he can sign for anyone in the world on a free,” he added. “Anyone in the world will have him. That’s the decision he’s got to make.

“We can say this, we can say that but at the end of the day, it’s got to be Harry Kane’s decision, he’s got to think of his family, he’s got young children. There’s a lot of things in your head you’ve got to think about.”

Ruddock added: “I think it’s just one of them, they’re going to win the league, aren’t they? That is their big problem [winning the Champions League]. Get Harry Kane, you compete more.

“Mane wasn’t the signing they thought he was going to be. Bayern Munich have got the decision right, let’s pay the money, let’s go for the Champions League because next year we won’t be able to get him because he’ll go to bigger and better clubs. That’s the brutal truth to Bayern Munich.

“But I am surprised that Bayern are the only massive team to come in for him.”

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Tottenham’s demands are probably the reason why many clubs aren’t in for Kane this summer.

Madrid and United have already been put off the move for that reason, while Bayern are currently falling well short of Spurs’ valuation.

Many clubs will probably be waiting for the ‘amazing’ striker to become available for free next summer, instead of spending at least £100 million now.

Of course, Spurs will remain hopeful that Kane can be convinced to put pen to paper over the next year. And if they enjoy a positive start to life under Postecoglou, that could well be an option for the England star.