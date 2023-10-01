TalkSPORT pundit blown away by £33m Aston Villa player’s movement v Brighton

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins produced a masterclass in forward play yesterday as he rattled in a hat-trick against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Watkins is finding some great early season form with Villa and looks a certainty to be included in the next England squad as it stands.

And speaking about Watkins on TalkSPORT, former player Tony Cascarino has lauded the former Brentford man.

Cascarino seriously impressed with Ollie Watkins

Speaking on TalkSPORT this afternoon, Cascarino was full of praise for Watkins, who he believes could turn into a 20-goal-a-season striker.

“Ollie Watkins will always exploit space, he does that brilliantly. That’s one of his biggest strengths and if he’s even half clinical which he was yesterday, then he’s going to get goals,” Cascarino said.

“His numbers at the end of each season are always not bad. Is there a bit more? His manager obviously thinks there is. If he does get into a position where gets around 20, then you’re looking at a very unselfish player who will also get goals for you.”

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Star of the show

Ollie Watkins has always been a threat with pace and movement but under Unai Emery, he seems to be going to another level entirely right now.

The Villa man is looking like one of the best forwards in Europe at the moment, never mind just in England and that is a testament to his hard work.

If he continues as is then that 20 goal mark and beyond is well in his sights. Crucially, too, Watkins could also end up forcing himself into the England squad for Euro 2024.

If that does happen, then it means Watkins has ended up having a mammoth season and one which could well Villa enjoy huge success.