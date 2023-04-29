TalkSPORT pundit blasts Rio Ferdinand's 'stupid analysis' about Arsenal











Simon Jordan has had a go at Rio Ferdinand after the Premier League icon criticised Arsenal earlier this week.

The Gunners have hit a slump recently. They’ve drawn three and lost one of their last four games, and that has swung the title race in Manchester City’s favour.

Ferdinand, a Manchester United legend, suggested that Arsenal don’t have a winning mentality. TalkSPORT pundit Jordan wasn’t having any of that.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan blasts Rio Ferdinand’s ‘stupid analysis’ about Arsenal

Arsenal suffered a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad on Wednesday.

The Gunners are now just two points ahead of the defending champions, who have two games in hand over Mikel Arteta’s side. That makes City the absolute favourites to win the league.

Rio Ferdinand had his say on Arsenal after the defeat. While speaking to Martin Keown, he questioned the Gunners’ winning mentality. Simon Jordan wasn’t impressed by that assessment at all.

He said on talkSPORT: “Listen, if Rio Ferdinand and the rest of the Man United acolytes in the media want to talk about bottling, then they can look no further than their own club. Because they’ve had plenty of opportunities to review that particular outlook and attitude against Sevilla, Liverpool, Manchester City, Brentford and against other sides.

“So let’s get the consequences of the observations right, there is little doubt that Arsenal have installed a winning mentality in that football club. Whether that ultimate win [Premier League title] is going to be theirs, probably not at this moment in time.

“But to suggest they aren’t building a winning mentality in the football club and they aren’t a group of winners, is stupid analysis by Rio Ferdinand.”

TBR View:

Arsenal deserve a lot of credit for what they’ve done this season.

Most people didn’t even expect them to finish inside the top four, but they have proven almost everyone wrong and have been phenomenal for large parts of the campaign.

Yes, it does look like they will not be able to win the title, but people forget how young most of their players are, and to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City until the very end is an achievement on its own.

Irrespective of how this season ends, Arsenal will only get better in the coming years.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all