TalkSPORT pundit believes Chelsea have massively overpaid to sign ‘incredible’ player

TalkSPORT pundit Andy Goldstein believes Chelsea have overpaid to sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

Chelsea snapped up Palmer in a deal worth £42.5 million last week as they rounded off yet another busy summer window.

The Blues have bolstered Mauricio Pochettino’s squad significantly and even broke the British transfer record to land Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Despite spending a huge amount to bring in Caicedo, Goldstein feels Chelsea have actually overpaid for Palmer.

Have Chelsea overpaid for Palmer?

Speaking on talkSPORT, Goldstein questioned whether Palmer is overpriced due to his lack of experience.

He said: “Is he overpriced? What was he 42 [million] plus? 18 games he’s played.”

Fellow pundit Darren Bent then labelled the player’s price tag as ‘bonkers’.

And Goldstein added: “Do you know what? That is. So many of these transfers are going under the radar until people are going, hold on, how much?”

Palmer made quite the impact at City at the beginning of the season as he netted in the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup.

The 21-year-old also starred for England’s Under-21s side as they won the Euros over the summer.

While Palmer is inexperienced in the Premier League, there’s no doubt that he’s an ‘incredible’ young talent.

He’s also a versatile option for Pochettino considering he can operate as a No10 or off the right-hand side.

Chelsea have made a habit of overpaying for players over the past couple of years but they will be hopeful that isn’t the case when it comes to Palmer.