TalkSPORT pundit admits he’s not actually sure if 26-year-old will be a success at Tottenham

Darren Ambrose has admitted that he is no longer convinced that Richarlison will come good at Tottenham Hotspur, insisting that he cannot continue to keep missing chances.

Ambrose was speaking on talkSPORT after what has been an outstanding start to the season for Ange Postecoglou’s side in which they sit at the top of the Premier League table.

Unfortunately, Richarlison has had a really tough time again this year. It appeared that he was in line to play a big role with Harry Kane leaving the club right at the start of the campaign.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, there have only been glimpses of what Richarlison can do. He played a vital role in the comeback against Sheffield United. But there has not been much more for Spurs fans to get excited about.

Darren Ambrose not convinced Richarlison will come good at Tottenham

Richarlison came off at the break in their final game before the international break. And Darren Ambrose conceded that he is now worried about where the 26-year-old goes from here.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

“He didn’t play a lot last season. And this season, Ange has started with him. You can see Ange trying to back him and say, ‘look he’s trying to get in the positions, he’ll come good’. I don’t know anymore,” he told talkSPORT.

“I backed him and I’ve said ‘he’ll score goals because he does get the chance, when he stops getting the chances that’s when you’ve got to worry’. He can’t keep getting the chances and keep missing, because there comes a point – and it has happened – that you get dragged or you don’t play anymore.”

Spurs star facing a crucial few months

The good news for Richarlison is that Tottenham do not have an incredible amount of depth in the final third. And they have lost the likes of Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson to injury more recently.

However, Spurs are not in Europe and they are already out of the Carabao Cup. So it is going to be incredibly tough for someone to break into the team over the next few months.

Richarlison is going to get game-time while Tottenham have not brought anymore attacking players in. But he is facing a battle to keep a prominent role in the side. Postecoglou has shown that he is already willing to use Alejo Veliz, too.

However, his form over the next couple of months may determine how desperately Tottenham target another forward in the January transfer window – particularly if they remain in the mix to win the title.