TalkSPORT pundit admits he just can't stand Arsenal being top of the league











TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara has admitted that he just can’t stand Arsenal being top of the Premier League right now.

The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the pile to five points on Sunday with an emphatic 3-0 win over Fulham.

A trip to Craven Cottage looked like a stern test on paper, but Mikel Arteta’s men put in a convincing display.

Arsenal will have the opportunity to move eight points clear this weekend as they face Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium, with Manchester City in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

And one person who is clearly unhappy with the Gunners’ standing in the league table is O’Hara, who has admitted that he just can’t stand to see Arteta’s men performing so well.

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

O’Hara can’t stand Arsenal being top of the league

Speaking on TalkSPORT last night, O’Hara admitted that he is struggling to deal with the fact that Arsenal are leading the race for the Premier League title at the moment.

“Arsenal winning it, honestly my head,” he said. “Jase [Jason Cundy], how do I deal with this? As a Spurs fan, how do you accept this? How do you deal with this mentally that Arsenal are actually going to win the league.”

He added: “I keep saying they’re going to crumble. They’re not crumbling.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It’s no surprise that O’Hara isn’t enjoying Arsenal’s rise to the top of English football and his comments probably sum up how every Tottenham fan is feeling right now.

Spurs pipped Arsenal to fourth last season, but it’s Arteta’s men who have really pushed on during the current campaign.

A lot of pundits seem to think that the Gunners are going to ‘crumble’ soon, but they have already navigated their way through some difficult moments.

O’Hara may have to get used to Arsenal sitting at the top as they are showing no signs of slowing down with just 11 games left to play.

