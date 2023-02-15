TalkSPORT presenter says he's already heard who Tottenham's new manager will be this summer











TalkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil says he has been told that Mauricio Pochettino will replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham this summer.

Conte was under question again last night after Spurs went down 1-0 against AC Milan in their Champions League first leg last 16 tie.

That came on the back of Saturday’s shocking 4-1 defeat at Leicester amid a season where Spurs have really struggled for consistency.

Conte is yet to sign a new contract with the club and Brazil says he has heard the plan for the summer already.

Photo by Michael Steele/International Champions Cup/International Champions Cup via Getty Images

Brazil says he’s heard Pochettino will replace Conte this summer

He said: “I’ve been disappointed with Spurs, but you look at the table, and what they’re left in and I think they can overcome Milan in London.

“I do, I think they can go through to the next round. So I understand what Jamie (O’Hara) is saying, and I’ll say it again, I’m told he’s probably going to leave and Poch will come in.

“But whoever comes in, has got to have money to improve, especially in midfield.”

This would probably be a very popular move with the fanbase and would beg the question of whether Daniel Levy would have been better off sticking with Pochettino in 2019.

That is especially the case if he had been given the money that Conte and Jose Mourinho were given to spend on the proviso that they are proven winners who can get Spurs over the line.

That said, Pochettino’s era at Spurs had gone stale, but his message would be fresher now, and the feeling persists that the Argentine has unfinished business in north London.