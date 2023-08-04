There is a lot of movement at Arsenal this summer transfer window and the latest news has suggested that a Premier League club have made an offer for one of their players.

Arsenal have already made some good signings, but their squad is getting quite big and some of the fringe players will have to be sacrificed.

One of these could be Matt Turner. According to Fabrizio Romano: “Nottingham Forest submitted an official bid for Matt Turner.

“Understand the proposal has been made for permanent transfer, talks advancing with Arsenal. Crucial step in goalkeepers domino as Arsenal keep negotiating with Brentford for David Raya, deal getting closer.”

This could be a transfer that definitely happens, especially with Arsenal currently being linked with David Raya as well like Romano reports.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Matt Turner could be leaving Arsenal

Arsenal signed Turner in the first place due to some “phenomenal” performances in the MLS. The goalkeeper knew he was coming in as a number two, but sadly hasn’t featured too much for the club.

The 29 year-old has only managed seven appearances for the Gunners. Due to this, and due to Arsenal possibly having both Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya, it makes sense for the club to sell Turner this summer.

A move to Nottingham Forest would be great for the USA international. He would be a key player and would also still be playing at a very high level in the Premier League.

If he does stay, it looks like he would end up third choice. Selling him would also mean Arsenal can make a bit of money off of him.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

With Arsenal spending a lot of money this summer, they would no doubt love to make some back by selling some of the fringe players they have.

Despite some not being title-challenging quality, there are still a lot of players who would be able to play at a very high level elsewhere.