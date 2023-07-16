‘Taking the first steps’: Tottenham make their move for ‘lightning quick’ Kane replacement – journalist

Tottenham are preparing for the potential exit of star striker Harry Kane and are apparently weighing up a move for Duan Vlahovic.

The Juventus forward is among the the names being considered by a number of clubs. Vlahovic could be on his way out of Turin, with off-field issues and the fact he hasn’t quite done the business among the factors for leaving.

And with talk of Bayern Munich making a proper play for Kane, journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that Tottenham are now having serious thoughts about signing Vlahovic.

Taking to Twitter, Galetti has confirmed that Spurs are now taking the first steps to understand how a deal for Vlahovic would look. It’s claimed Spurs have identified Vlahovic as the ‘ideal replacement’ for Kane.

Vlahovic was on the radar of Arsenal back in the January window of 2022 but moved to Juventus for massive money.

Regarded by Micah Richards as being a ‘lightning quick‘ forward, the Serbian forward is still regarded as one of the more traditional number nines in Europe.

PSG are also keen on Vlahovic, while reports of interest from Chelsea has been played down.

Not quite Kane but a good striker

Replacing Harry Kane is going to be nigh on impossible for Tottenham. But Dusan Vlahovic is very much a player who has a lot of attributes that Spurs can use.

As well as being quick in the final third, Vlahovic has the build and power that should see him be a success in the Premier League.

Tottenham will have to make sure they get a good striker in if Kane does leave. Vlahovic, then, is an obvious option for them given his situation with Juventus.